One more infected with Nipah in Kerala, says state Health Minister
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 13-09-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 21:26 IST
One more case of Nipah has been confirmed in Kozhikode district.
A 24-year old health worker at a private hospital has been confirmed with Nipah virus infection after his samples turned positive, a statement from Kerala Health Minister Veena George here said.
With this, the total number of cases have gone up to five.
