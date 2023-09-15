Left Menu

Student dies of rabies after dog bite, govt asks people to get pets vaccinated

15-09-2023
An 18-year-old college student died of rabies after being bitten by a dog in Itanagar, officials said on Friday.

The incident created a flutter, following which the district administration issued an advisory, asking people to get their pets vaccinated.

Nyaro Rusing, a student of Don Bosco College at Jullang, died on Thursday, State Surveillance Officer doctor Lobsang Jampa said.

''Rabies is a fatal disease and people should take extra care after a dog bite by taking anti-rabies vaccine,'' he said.

The student was admitted to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on Thursday with symptoms of rabies. However, his family members insisted on taking him back home to perform pujas, Jampa said.

He died in the evening at his residence, he added.

Rusing was bitten by a two-year-old dog on the right palm in July, officials said.

The boy was not given any anti-rabies vaccination, nor the dog was vaccinated, they said.

The dog died after a few days of biting the boy, they added.

Following the incident, Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom in an advisory directed all pet owners to get their pets vaccinated.

He also directed all assistant commissioners, circle officers and veterinary officers to ensure that preventive measures are taken, such as getting all stray dogs vaccinated.

