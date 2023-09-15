Left Menu

EU troops confront would-be rioters in exercise echoing Bosnia political crisis

The protesters carry placards and shout "We don't want Bosnia", reminiscent of chants heard in recent demonstrations by Bosnian Serbs against the indictment of their separatist leader Milorad Dodik, when they also waved flags featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the EUFOR regular annual drill dubbed "Quick Response 2023", the number of troops was temporarily raised from about 1,100 to 1,300 to test the force's ability to rapidly activate and integrate the reserve troops stationed in its 22 member countries.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 15-09-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:33 IST
EU troops confront would-be rioters in exercise echoing Bosnia political crisis
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

As a group of would-be protesters grows, shouting and blowing their whistles at the EU force's camp in Sarajevo, a military aircraft flies low and helicopters take off, all as part of a EUFOR exercise echoing the current political crisis in Bosnia. The protesters carry placards and shout "We don't want Bosnia", reminiscent of chants heard in recent demonstrations by Bosnian Serbs against the indictment of their separatist leader Milorad Dodik, when they also waved flags featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the EUFOR regular annual drill dubbed "Quick Response 2023", the number of troops was temporarily raised from about 1,100 to 1,300 to test the force's ability to rapidly activate and integrate the reserve troops stationed in its 22 member countries. "This is of particular importance at the moment due to the unpredictability of changing scenarios requiring the ability to adapt our forces ... especially in these recently volatile times," said EUFOR Commander Helmut Habermayer.

Habermayer however cautioned that "military force is always the last resort". Ethnic tensions still run high in the Balkan country 28 years after the end of its 1992-95 war in which about 100,000 died and millions were displaced from their homes. Dodik, a pro-Russian nationalist, has long sought to separate the Serb-dominated part of Bosnia from the rest of it.

EUFOR replaced NATO troops in Bosnia in 2004 with a mandate to stabilise the ethnically divided country. Last year, days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the EU decided to almost double the size of its peacekeeping force from 600 troops by sending in reserves to ward off any potential instability.

NATO and senior EU officials have warned that instability from the war in Ukraine could spread to the Western Balkans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023