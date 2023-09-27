Telangana CM down with viral fever, should be ok soon, says son Rama Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been suffering from viral fever, accompanied by cough, for the last one week and he should be ok in a few days, his son and minister K T Rama Rao said.

CM Chandrasekhar Rao (69) is being treated at home by his medical team and is being monitored closely, Rama Rao said on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

''As per Doctors he should be able to get back to normalcy in a few days,'' said Rama Rao, who is the Working President of ruling BRS, said.

