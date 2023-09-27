Telangana CM down with viral fever, should be ok soon, says son Rama Rao
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 09:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been suffering from viral fever, accompanied by cough, for the last one week and he should be ok in a few days, his son and minister K T Rama Rao said.
CM Chandrasekhar Rao (69) is being treated at home by his medical team and is being monitored closely, Rama Rao said on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.
''As per Doctors he should be able to get back to normalcy in a few days,'' said Rama Rao, who is the Working President of ruling BRS, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- K Chandrasekhar Rao
- Chandrasekhar Rao
- Rama Rao
- K T Rama Rao
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana Governor appeals different sections of society to combat “Human Trafficking” together
Amit Shah to attend Telangana 'liberation day' celebration in Hyderabad on Sept 17
'Hyderabad Liberation Day' important day for Telangana, all should participate in celebrations, says G Kishan Reddy
Telangana: Over 100 school students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Nizamabad
Simultaneous polls a 'cheap' tactic by NDA to divert public attention, says Telangana Minister Rama Rao