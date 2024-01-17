Left Menu

Guinness World Records reviews evidence related to 'world's oldest dog' title

Guinness World Records (GWR) said on Tuesday it was conducting a formal review of the "world's oldest dog" title it gave to a Portuguese dog named Bobi who died last year. GWR originally said the creature lived for 31 years and 165 days, breaking a record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2024 03:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 03:05 IST
Guinness World Records reviews evidence related to 'world's oldest dog' title

Guinness World Records (GWR) said on Tuesday it was conducting a formal review of the "world's oldest dog" title it gave to a Portuguese dog named Bobi who died last year. The move follows complaints by veterinarians who raised doubts over his age.

Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro Alentejano who spent his life in a village in central Portugal. GWR originally said the creature lived for 31 years and 165 days, breaking a record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months. Bobi, who died in October last year, was declared the world's oldest dog in February.

Bobi's breed, traditionally used as sheepdogs, has a normal life expectancy of 12-14 years. A spokesperson for GWR said the review into Bobi's record was ongoing and it included looking over evidence again, seeking new evidence, reaching out to experts and those linked to the original application.

"While our review is ongoing, we have decided to temporarily pause applications on both the record titles for oldest dog living and (oldest dog) ever until all of our findings are in place and have been communicated," the spokesperson said. Bobi's owner, Leonel Costa, said in a statement on Tuesday that after his dog's death, "an elite within the veterinary world ... tried to give people the idea that Bobi's life story was not true."

According to Costa, some veterinarians were upset because he attributed Bobi's longevity to factors including a steady diet of "human food" rather than pet food, which he said was often recommended by those in the sector. "Everything would be different if we had said he (Bobi) ate pet food for three decades," Costa said, adding that all requirements requested by the GWR were met.

Costa said GWR has not reached out to him. No action has yet been taken regarding any record holders, GWR said. It added that any action would be determined by the review's outcome.

Prior to his death, Bobi still loved walks but had become less adventurous, Costa previously told Reuters. His fur was thinning, his eyesight had worsened and he needed to rest more than in earlier years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024