Left Menu

25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct 7 -health ministry in Gaza

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-01-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 14:07 IST
25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct 7 -health ministry in Gaza
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A total of 25,105 Palestinians have been killed and 62,681 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Some 178 Palestinians were killed and 293 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
2
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024