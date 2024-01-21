25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct 7 -health ministry in Gaza
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-01-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 14:07 IST
A total of 25,105 Palestinians have been killed and 62,681 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Some 178 Palestinians were killed and 293 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
