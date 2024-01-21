Left Menu

Odisha CM inaugurates 750-bed campus of pvt hospital

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 21:56 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inaugurated the new campus of IMS and SUM Hospital at Phulanakhara near Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik said the facility will provide a huge boost to the healthcare needs of the state.

The new campus of the private hospital has 750 beds, which will be increased to 3,000 within two years, an official statement said.

The new campus will have most of the departments, it added.

