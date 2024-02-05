Dr. Mandaviya emphasizes with launch of National Dental Register under One Nation One Register

In a significant step towards dental healthcare, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the new headquarters of the National Dental Commission (NDC) and laid the foundation stones for three Nursing Colleges in Andhra Pradesh and one in Jammu and Kashmir virtually, here today. Additionally, Dr. Mandaviya presided over the MoU between the Dental Council of India and Quality Council of India for the assessment and rating of undergraduate dental colleges and launched the National Dental Register under the National Health Digital Mission.

Dr. Mandaviya was joined by Dr. Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura and Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir joined virtually.

Dr. Mandaviya stated “the advent of Dental Commission heralds marking a new era in dental education and administration.” He further added “Through the Dental Commission Act, the government has made an effort to make dental education more practical, affordable and bring transparency in the entire system, simultaneously providing patients with affordable and good treatment.” Dr. Mandaviya declared “It is imperative to create awareness regarding oral hygiene enabling us to tap into the immense opportunities in this domain benefitting our nation.” Praising the vision of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, Dr. Mandaviya lauded the proactive approach to health underscoring the magnitude of change ushered in for the benefit of all enhancing the accessibility and availability of healthcare services.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Health Minister emphasized with the launch of National Dental Register (NDR) created under One Nation One Register, the people of the country will get the identity and qualification of dentist in a transparent manner. He further added “NDR will provide Unique Identification (DCI ID) to all dentists practicing in India after verification from the respective State Dental Council. The NDR will also help citizens identify dentists verified by state dental councils.”

Highlighting the government's commitment to strengthen the nursing workforce and mitigate healthcare disparities across regions, Dr. Mandaviya stated “this ceremony is a part of government's scheme to establish 157 new nursing colleges co-located with existing medical colleges.” He further added “the advancements made in the sphere of health and medical infrastructure will provide quality and affordable healthcare and open many opportunities in the healthcare sector, vastly benefitting the nation.” He further added “with the increasing demand of trained Indian nurses abroad, the government has incorporated foreign language courses in medical education institutes providing an additional advantage to the students in capturing opportunities abroad citing the example of the foreign language course in Japanese that has been initiated in two of the nursing colleges in Assam.

Shri Manik Saha applauded the transformation taking place in the health sector and stated “the establishment of these institutions will benefit the common man enabling easy accessibility of affordable healthcare services.”

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, emphasized the pivotal role of nurses in healthcare delivery and stated that the establishment of nursing colleges is a significant step towards building qualified human resources in healthcare, aligning with national mandate for universal healthcare.

(With Inputs from PIB)