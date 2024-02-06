Left Menu

27,585 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 - health ministry in Gaza

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 14:03 IST
At least 27,585 Palestinians have been killed and 66,978 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday.

Some 127 Palestinians were killed and 143 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

