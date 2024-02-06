27,585 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 - health ministry in Gaza
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 14:03 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
At least 27,585 Palestinians have been killed and 66,978 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday.
Some 127 Palestinians were killed and 143 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinians
- Israeli
- the ministry
- Gaza
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Battles rage as Palestinians say Gaza toll passes 25,000
25,295 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct 7 - health ministry
50 Palestinians killed in Khan Younis since Sunday night - Gaza health ministry spokesman
At least 25,490 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7- health ministry in Gaza
Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza - UNRWA chief