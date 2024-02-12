Israeli military says two hostages freed by special forces raid in Rafah, Gaza
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-02-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 08:19 IST
The Israeli military said on Monday it freed two hostages during a raid by special forces in Gaza's southern Rafah neighborhood.
The hostages were taken to Sheba hospital in central Israel, a statement from the hospital said, and were confirmed by doctors to be in "good condition".
