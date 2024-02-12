Update on Israel's War in Gaza: Concerns Over High Number of Palestinian Minors Killed, Health Officials Report

More than 12,300 Palestinian minors have been killed in Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory said Monday.

Minors made up about 47% of the total number of 28,176 Palestinians killed so far, the ministry said. About 8,400 women were also among those killed.

The ministry provided the breakdown of minors and women at the request of The Associated Press.

