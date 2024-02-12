Update on Israel's War in Gaza: Concerns Over High Number of Palestinian Minors Killed, Health Officials Report
PTI | Rafah | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:08 IST
More than 12,300 Palestinian minors have been killed in Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory said Monday.
Minors made up about 47% of the total number of 28,176 Palestinians killed so far, the ministry said. About 8,400 women were also among those killed.
The ministry provided the breakdown of minors and women at the request of The Associated Press.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Palestinian
- Palestinians
- Israel
- Associated Press
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Austria suspends payments to UN Palestinian agency - foreign ministry
Hamas reiterates that Gaza war must end for any hostage release
Israel-Palestinian conflict: is the two-state solution now dead?
Israeli intelligence accuses 190 Gaza U.N. staff of Hamas, Islamic Jihad roles
FACTBOX-What is UNRWA, the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency?