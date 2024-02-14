Left Menu

USAID provides $2 million to construct new national vaccine cold room in Ghana

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the existing national vaccine cold room had reached full capacity. USAID’s support enabled Ghana to triple its vaccine distribution capacity, through the rental of two specialized cold vans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:18 IST
USAID provides $2 million to construct new national vaccine cold room in Ghana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ghana

The United States Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $2 million (24.8 million Ghana Cedis) to construct a new national vaccine cold room and a national cold chain vaccine management resource center at Korle Bu.

 

USAID/Ghana Deputy Mission Director, Grace Lang, joined the Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, to observe the progress of the construction, on Tuesday.

“The national vaccine cold room will store Ghana’s routine vaccines at optimal temperatures and provide surge capacity in case of future pandemics,” said Ms. Lang. She also acknowledged UNICEF for their technical support and the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service for providing their leadership in the health sector. When completed, the state-of-the-art building will have two floors with the cold room on the ground floor and offices and storage space on the first floor. The ground floor will have the capacity to house six walk-in cold freezer rooms. Construction is expected to be complete by June 2024.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the existing national vaccine cold room had reached full capacity. USAID’s support enabled Ghana to triple its vaccine distribution capacity, through the rental of two specialized cold vans.

The new national vaccine cold room builds on this support and represents USAID’s continued commitment to Ghana’s health sector.

The United States Government is Ghana’s largest bilateral partner with over $140 million in support in the last year for health, economic growth, agriculture, education, and governance.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024