Gaza Health Ministry says over 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel-Hamas war

Gazas Health Ministry says more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.The ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said on Monday that 107 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours. More than 100 captives were released during a weeklong ceasefire in November in exchange for 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

PTI | Rafah | Updated: 19-02-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 16:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said on Monday that 107 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of fatalities to 29,092 since the start of the war.

The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its records, but says most of those killed were women and children.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. More than 100 captives were released during a weeklong ceasefire in November in exchange for 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

