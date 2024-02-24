Left Menu

54 people sickened at pharmaceutical packing site in Pennsylvania

Fire officials investigating the odor found no "abnormal readings," the police said in a statement, and were unable to identify the source of the smell. The facility, which employs about 150 people, has since been cleared for reopening. The sickened people are not seriously injured, local media reported, citing hospital officials.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2024 05:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 05:30 IST
54 people sickened at pharmaceutical packing site in Pennsylvania

At least 54 people were taken to a hospital with nausea after police responded to emergency calls about exposure to hazardous materials on Friday at a pharmaceutical packaging facility in eastern Pennsylvania, police said.

Police in Upper Macungie Township, about 50 miles north of Philadelphia, were called to the Sharp Services facility there with reports of a "chemical odor" and people feeling sick who were dealing headaches and vomiting. Fire officials investigating the odor found no "abnormal readings," the police said in a statement, and were unable to identify the source of the smell. The facility, which employs about 150 people, has since been cleared for reopening.

The sickened people are not seriously injured, local media reported, citing hospital officials. Sharp Services, which was founded in Pennsylvania, did not respond to questions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024