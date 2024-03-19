Left Menu

Avalanche in Russia's Kamchatka kills two, authorities say

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2024 05:39 IST
An avalanche in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula killed a 19-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman who were part of a larger ski tourist group, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Tuesday. "The day before, a registered tour group of 11 people went on a ski tour in the area of the Krasnoarmeysky mountain pass," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. "The tourists were covered by an avalanche; two were unable to escape."

The body of the young man was recovered in early Tuesday hours while the body of the female tourist was recovered earlier by members of the tour group, the ministry said. "Search work was complicated by strong winds and blowing snow," it added.

The tour group consisted of Russian students from a tourism club in Kamchatka's city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky who were training to be hiking instructors, RIA state news agency reported.

