Under-trial prisoner escapes from Odisha hospital
- Country:
- India
An under-trial prisoner escaped from police custody while he was undergoing treatment at a government-run hospital in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said on Monday.
The under-trial prisoner, identified as 36-year-old Arjun Munda, was admitted to the Bhawani Shankar Hospital for hydrocele surgery, which was conducted on March 30 and he was recovering.
Early on Monday, around 2 am, he managed to escape from the hospital, a police officer said on Monday.
Sundargarh Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Himansu Behera said that Munda was booked for the murder of his wife.
''He had allegedly murdered his wife on December 19 last year and was undergoing a trial for it,'' Behera said.
He said that one havildar and four constables were deployed to guard him in the hospital round the clock.
When asked how the under-trial prisoner could manage to escape despite the deployment of policemen, he said, ''We are scrutinising the CCTV cameras. We can tell how he managed to escape from police custody only after examining those.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arjun Munda
- Odisha
- Behera
- Himansu Behera
- Sundargarh
- CCTV
- Munda
ALSO READ
Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha seal quarter-final spot in 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship
SC stays HC order setting aside election of Congress MLA in 2019 Odisha assembly polls
2 killed in lightning strike in Odisha
Patnaik's open letter to people, assures to make Odisha No. 1 state by 2036
Odisha court awards 18 months jail to temple priest for sexually harassing foreign tourist