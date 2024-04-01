Left Menu

Jio cements market lead with 41.8 lakh mobile subscriber addition in January: TRAI data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:12 IST
Jio cements market lead with 41.8 lakh mobile subscriber addition in January: TRAI data
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest telecom company Reliance Jio added 41.78 lakh mobile subscribers in January 2024, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday.

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel upped its wireless subscriber count by 7.52 lakh, taking its mobile tally to 38.24 crore in January.

Vodafone Idea continued to bleed on the subscriber front, and the troubled telco lost 15.2 lakh wireless subscribers. Its mobile subscriber base stood at 22.15 crore in January, as per TRAI data.

Jio cemented its position in the telecom market and added 41.78 lakh wireless subscribers, as the January gains pushed up its mobile users tally to 46.39 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024