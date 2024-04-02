Left Menu

Texas, CDC say bird influenza detected in person exposed to dairy cattle

The CDC said this infection does not change the H5N1 bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public, which it considers to be low. The health agency said people who are exposed to infected birds or animals or to environments contaminated by them are at greater risk of infection.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2024 00:25 IST
Texas, CDC say bird influenza detected in person exposed to dairy cattle

Texas and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported a human case of avian influenza in a person who had contact with dairy cows presumed to be infected with the virus.

It is the second case of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza identified in a person in the United States. The CDC said this infection does not change the H5N1 bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public, which it considers to be low.

The health agency said people who are exposed to infected birds or animals or to environments contaminated by them are at greater risk of infection. The patient's only symptom was eye inflammation, according to the state's health department.

The CDC is working closely with state and federal agencies, including the United States Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and local health authorities to investigate and closely monitor this situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024