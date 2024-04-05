Left Menu

Senior doctors in England accept new pay offer

The BMA, which had around 190,000 members as of last year, had recommended that senior doctors vote to accept the new offer. Strike action over the last two years has heaped more pressure on the NHS, where more than 7 million patients remain on waiting lists for hospital treatment, leading to thousands of cancelled appointments and procedures.

Senior doctors in England accept new pay offer
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Senior doctors in England have voted to accept an improved offer from the government on pay and conditions. The British Medical Association (BMA) trade union said on Friday about 83% of senior doctors, also known as consultants, voted in favour of the offer, on a 62% turnout.

The pay deal, which includes changes to a doctors' pay review body and a 2.85% uplift for those who have been senior doctors for four to seven years, comes after senior doctors rejected

a previous offer in a narrow vote in January. The BMA, which had around 190,000 members as of last year, had recommended that senior doctors vote to accept the new offer.

Strike action over the last two years has heaped more pressure on the NHS, where more than 7 million patients remain on waiting lists for hospital treatment, leading to thousands of cancelled appointments and procedures. It has also added to pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of an election expected later this year.

Sunak, whose Conservatives are heavily trailing the opposition Labour, said in February his government had not done enough to meet one of his key pledges of cutting NHS waiting lists. While NHS nurses ended strike action last year following a pay deal, a long-running pay dispute with junior doctors, who staged a five-day strike in February, remains ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

