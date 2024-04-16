Labourer sustains critical injuries after falling from Civic water tank in Navi Mumbai
PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-04-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 14:40 IST
A 25-year-old labourer was critically injured after he fell off an under-construction municipal water tank in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday. Arshad Shaikh, who hailed from Bihar, was working at the site in Vashi when he fell off the structure from a height on Sunday morning, the official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said. Shaikh was taken to the nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be critical, he said.
No case has been registered, and no action has been taken against anyone so far, the official said.
