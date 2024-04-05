Heat stroke prevention: Mumbai's civic body sets up cold rooms, stocks up on medicines

The civic body in Mumbai has set up cold rooms and made heat stroke medicines available at its health facilities anticipating a searing summer, an official said on Friday.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it had equipped 103 of its Hindu Hridaysmrat Balasaheb Thackeray 'Aapla Davakhana' (public dispensaries) with air conditioners.

''Fourteen major hospitals, general hospitals and medical colleges will have two beds each in the cold rooms set up for treating heat stroke patients. Medical officers and staffers have been trained for the control and prevention of heat stroke,'' the release said.

The civic body has already released guidelines for control and prevention of heat stroke, it added.

''April and May are comparatively hotter and therefore, people are prone to heat stroke. The civic body is focusing on creating awareness about the precautions to be taken to avoid heat stroke,'' the senior official said.

