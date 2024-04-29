"Family of Congress party is expanding...," Deepender Singh Hooda after JJP leader Nishan Singh joins party

After the Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) former Haryana President Nishan Singh joined Congress, party leader Deepender Singh Hooda said that the family of the party is "expanding," adding that Congress will win all 10 seats in Haryana in the Lok Sabha elections. Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) former Haryana President Nishan Singh joined the Congress along with hundreds of office-bearers and senior leaders of the former party.

"The family of Congress Party is constantly expanding... A lot of leaders from JJP have joined the Congress family... More than 40 MLAs and MPs have joined Congress in the last 1-1.5 years... Congress will give a good performance in Haryana. It will win all the 10 seats in Haryana," Deepender Singh Hooda said. Earlier on April 26, Congress Party released a list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from Haryana, fielding Kumari Selja from Sirsa and Deepender Singh Hooda from Rohtak.

Mahendra Pratap will contest the elections from Faridabad and Varun Choudhary from Ambala. The Congress has fielded Jai Prakash from Hisar, Divyanshu Budhiraja from Karnal, Satpal Brahmachari from Sonipat, and Rao Dan Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP swept the state, capturing all 10 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 7 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Congress secured only one seat. The Lok Sabha elections for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana are going to be held in a single phase on May 25. (ANI)

