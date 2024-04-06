Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti conferred with American Surgical Association's honorary fellowship

Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti, founding director of KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases, Hyderabad, has been conferred with an honorary fellowship of the American Surgical Association (ASA) in Washingtion DC.

This is the highest recognition that the ASA can bestow upon a surgical colleague from a foreign country and Dr Raghu Ram is the third surgeon from South Asia to receive this honour in the 144 years' history of the United State's oldest surgical organisation.

Professor Steven Stain, president of the ASA, said, ''Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti has been a leader in revolutionising breast cancer care in India through a series of innovative initiatives. ''He has dedicated his professional life through his seminal efforts towards education, advocacy and access to state of the art contemporary breast cancer therapy in the country. In addition, he is an individual of exceptional integrity and professional ethics involved in the restructuring and meritocracy-based direction of surgical leadership in India.'' A Padma Shri and Dr B C Roy awardee Dr Pillarisetti said, ''I dedicate this high honour from America's oldest surgical organisation steeped in history and greatness to my motherland Bharat, my family without whom I am nobody, my patients who have given me the unique privilege to be involved in their care and to my colleagues for their relentless contribution towards improving the art and science of surgery.''

