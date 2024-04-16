Left Menu

UPDATE 1-UnitedHealth expects up to $1.35/share hit this year from Change Healthcare hack

Health insurers had to relax or remove prior authorization processes for some claims following the hack, stoking concerns of an increase in costs.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:41 IST
UPDATE 1-UnitedHealth expects up to $1.35/share hit this year from Change Healthcare hack
Representative Image

UnitedHealth Group expects to take a hit of as much as $1.35 per share to full-year profit from disruptions caused by the February cyberattack at its Change Healthcare unit as it works to restore services and minimize the fallout from the hack.

The disclosure is the healthcare conglomerate's first public comment about the financial cost the company will incur from the data breach, which disrupted services at pharmacies, hospitals, doctors offices and other providers as well as community health centers in the United States. Health insurers had to relax or remove prior authorization processes for some claims following the hack, stoking concerns of an increase in costs. At the same time, there were delays in claim submissions as medical care providers struggled with paperwork.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024