Left Menu

US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

About one in five samples of commercial milk in the U.S. tested positive for traces of bird flu in a national survey, with a greater proportion coming from areas with infected herds, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. There is no evidence that the milk poses a danger or that a live virus is present, the regulator has said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 19:13 IST
US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

About one in five samples of commercial milk in the U.S. tested positive for traces of bird flu in a national survey, with a greater proportion coming from areas with infected herds, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

There is no evidence that the milk poses a danger or that a live virus is present, the regulator has said. The FDA said late Thursday that additional testing is required to determine whether the intact pathogen is still present and if it remains infectious.

The agency said earlier this week that if the milk is heated to a specific temperature, it remains safe for human consumption as the process kills harmful bacteria and viruses. Eight states in the U.S. have confirmed cases of bird flu in dairy cattle, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Only one person - a Texas farm worker - has been one confirmed to have bird flu

. The patient's only symptom was eye inflammation, according to the state's health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024