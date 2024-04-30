Left Menu

Sanofi launches diabetes drug Soliqua in India, aiming to improve glycemic control

Sanofi India launches Soliqua, a once-daily injectable diabetes drug, in the country. The medication costs Rs 1,850 per pen and is indicated for adults with type 2 diabetes who are poorly controlled with oral or injectable therapies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 12:40 IST
Sanofi launches diabetes drug Soliqua in India, aiming to improve glycemic control
  • Country:
  • India

Sanofi India on Tuesday said it has launched its diabetes drug Soliqua in the country.

The company introduced the medication after receiving the marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) earlier last year.

Soliqua is a once-daily injectable combination drug containing insulin, glargine 100 units/ml, which is a long-acting basal insulin and lixisenatide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

It is available at a therapy cost of Rs 1,850 per pen.

''The inclusion of Soliqua to our comprehensive diabetes portfolio (orals and injectables) eases therapy initiation, which helps those prescribed, keep their blood sugar in control more effectively,'' Sanofi India Head Diabetes Business Unit Cyrus Aibara said in a statement.

Soliqua is indicated as a treatment in adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus, to improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise, in those who are insufficiently controlled on oral or injectable therapies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
4
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024