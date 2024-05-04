Left Menu

Oral Cancer Costs India USD 5.6 Billion in Lost Productivity in 2022

A study by the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), a premier cancer treatment and research institute here, has estimated that the productivity loss of the country due to oral cancer in year 2022 was approximately USD 5.6 billion.

India contributes two-thirds of the global mortality due to oral cancer and has a younger population at risk, said the study, which analysed how the disease affected 100 patients treated between 2019 and 2020 with a follow-up of 36 months.

The median age of these patients was 47 years at the time diagnosis, and the majority of them were male.

The disease-specific survival for early and advanced stages of the disease was 85 per cent and 70 per cent, with a median age of 47 years.

''With (a total of) 671 years (referring to these 100 cases) lost prematurely, the loss of productivity was USD 41, 900 for early stage and USD 96, 044 for the advanced stage. Based on population level rates, the total cost of premature mortality was USD 5.6 billion in 2022, representing 0.18 per cent of India's GDP,'' the study said.

The study was conducted by Dr Arjun Singh, Associate Professor, TMC.

As the retirement age in India is around 62 years, 91 per cent of the deaths or incurable recurrence of cancers were in the premature age groups, with a median age of 41.5 years.

Both early (70 per cent) and advanced (86.per cent ) stage cancers were from a middle-class socioeconomic status, with 53 per cent requiring some form of insurance schemes or financial support in order to complete treatment.

The productivity lost due to premature mortality was calculated using a method known as human capital approach, Dr Singh said.

Productivity lost due to premature mortality among females and males was Rs 57,22,803, and Rs 71,83,917 , respectively, per death, the study concluded.

