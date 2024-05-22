Blinken Condemns ICC's Arrest Warrants for Israeli Leaders Amid Gaza War Controversy

The Biden administration is willing to work with Congress to respond to the International Criminal Court prosecutor's request for arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over the Gaza war, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, amid Republican calls for U.S. sanctions against court officials. Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Blinken called the move "profoundly wrong-headed" and said it would complicate the prospects of reaching a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Israel's conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said on Monday he had reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's defense chief and three Hamas leaders "bear criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Both President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and his political opponents have sharply criticized Khan's announcement, arguing the court does not have jurisdiction over the Gaza conflict and raising concerns over process.

The United States is not a member of the court, but has supported past prosecutions, including the ICC's decision last year to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine. "We'll be happy to work with Congress, with this committee, on an appropriate response" to the ICC move, Blinken said on Tuesday.

He did not say what a response to the ICC move might include. In a later hearing, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Blinken he hoped to work together with the administration to express the United States' opposition to the ICC prosecutor.

"What I hope to happen is that we level sanctions against the ICC for this outrage, to not only help our friends in Israel but protect ourself over time," said Graham. Republican members of Congress have previously threatened legislation to impose sanctions on the ICC, but a measure cannot become law without support from President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats, who control the Senate.

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump's administration accused the ICC of infringing on U.S. national sovereignty when it authorized an investigation into war crimes committed in Afghanistan. The U.S. targeted court staff, including then-prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, with asset freezes and travel bans.

