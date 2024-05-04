Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

CDC recommends avoiding exposure to sick or dead animals

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that people should avoid exposures to sick or dead animals suspected to be infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus. Farmers, workers and emergency responders should wear appropriate personal protective equipment when in direct or close physical contact with sick birds, livestock or other animals, the agency said.

Canada toughens import requirements on US breeding cattle over bird flu concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has toughened import requirements on U.S. breeding cattle over the H5N1 bird flu virus, the agency said in a statement on Friday. The first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a dairy herd on March 25 and the second human case in two years on April 1 have heightened concerns in the U.S. about the spread of the virus to animals and people.

How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.

Farmer Luz Klotz straightened the brightly striped hair bow on Reba, a 1,600-pound heifer lounging on the ground under twinkling fairy lights. Teenager Joey Pachl, hoping to impress his girlfriend with an invitation to the high school prom, had paid $75 for an hour-long cow cuddling session at the farm. Pachl successfully wowed animal loving girlfriend Emma. For Luz and husband Dan Klotz, such visitors have become key to covering the feed bills and keeping their small farm running.

Amgen jumps after teasing weight-loss drug data, rival stocks fall

Amgen shares headed for their best session since 2009 on Friday after the U.S. drugmaker hinted at encouraging interim trial data on its experimental obesity drug, denting rival stocks but leaving analysts frustrated with a lack of details.

Weight-loss drugmaker Eli Lilly's shares fell 1.6% while Novo Nordisk's Denmark-traded shares dropped 3.9%, on track for their biggest one-day fall since November 2022. Smaller peer Viking Therapeutics fell 2.3%.

Dairy worker bird flu case shows need for protective gear, US CDC study shows

The Texas dairy farm worker infected with H5N1 bird flu was not wearing respiratory or eye protection and had been exposed to cattle that appeared to have the same symptoms as those in a nearby farm with a confirmed outbreak of the virus, according to new details on the case released on Friday. The details, reported online in the New England Journal of Medicine, underscore the risk to farm workers in the ongoing outbreak among U.S. dairy cattle and the need to wear protective gear to avoid infection.

Drugmaker Amneal agrees to $270 million U.S. opioid settlement

Amneal Pharmaceuticals said on Friday it had reached a deal valued at more than $270 million to resolve claims it helped fuel the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic, becoming the latest drug company to settle lawsuits over the addiction crisis brought by states and local governments. Amneal reached an agreement in principle to pay $92.5 million in cash and provide $180 million worth of naloxone nasal spray, an overdose treatment medication, to resolve lawsuits by U.S. states, local governments and Native American tribes.

WHO chief urges countries to finalise pandemic accord by deadline

The head of the World Health Organization on Friday urged countries to agree to an accord to help fight future pandemics as negotiations approach a deadline this month. The new pact and a series of updates to existing rules on dealing with pandemics are intended to shore up the world's defenses against new pathogens after the COVID-19 pandemic killed millions of people.

Aetna will cover fertility treatments for LGBTQ people under court settlement

Aetna will pay $2 million and update its coverage policies to settle a lawsuit claiming the health insurer required LGBTQ beneficiaries to pay more out of pocket for fertility treatments than heterosexual people, according to a Friday court filing. Lawyers for four people who in 2021 sued Aetna, a subsidiary of CVS Health Corp, asked a Manhattan federal court to approve the settlement, in which the company agreed to establish a new standard health benefit plan that covers artificial insemination regardless of sexual orientation.

US FTC seeks more information on Novo Nordisk parent-Catalent deal

The U.S. FTC has sought more information on Novo Nordisk parent's $16.5 billion bid for contract drug manufacturer Catalent, weeks after an application to the regulator was refiled for approval of the deal. Catalent said on Friday the companies were in the process of gathering information to respond to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's request received on May 2.

Biden expands health insurance access for DACA immigrants

President Joe Biden's administration will allow certain immigrants illegally brought to the U.S. as children access to federally run health insurance, the White House said on Friday, addressing a sensitive issue ahead of the November elections. With the move, an estimated 100,000 previously uninsured participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, are expected to enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace and the Basic Health Program, both created under the Affordable Care Act, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said.

