Woman Polling Officer Succumbs during Election Duty in Gujarat
Kaushika Babariya, a teacher at a government school, was deployed at a school in Jafrabad town, said Ajay Dahiya, Amreli collector and district election officer.Doctors concluded that the probable cause of death was a heart attack, he said.The officer was on duty at a polling booth in Jafrabad city.
A 45-year-old woman polling officer deployed at a polling booth in Gujarat's Amreli district died after she complained of uneasiness while on duty on Tuesday, an official said. Kaushika Babariya, a teacher at a government school, was deployed at a school in Jafrabad town, said Ajay Dahiya, Amreli collector and district election officer.
Doctors concluded that the probable cause of death was a heart attack, he said.
''The officer was on duty at a polling booth in Jafrabad city. She complained of uneasiness in the afternoon and was immediately rushed to a community health centre. She was later referred to a private hospital for treatment,'' Dahiya said.
''She died soon after being admitted to the hospital. According to doctors, the probable cause of her death was a heart attack,'' he said. Polling is underway in 25 out of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat.
