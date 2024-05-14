Left Menu

President Ramaphosa to sign National Health Insurance Bill into law

Health Minister Dr. Joe Phaahla elaborated on the NHI implementation timeline during a debate on the SONA, noting that the final two phases of implementation will span from 2024 to 2026.

On Wednesday, 15 May 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to sign the transformative National Health Insurance Bill (NHI) into law, a pivotal step in reforming South Africa's healthcare system to ensure universal health coverage.

This legislation, which has already been approved by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, seeks to provide all South Africans with free healthcare at both public and private facilities, marking a significant shift towards equal health access across the nation.

The upcoming enactment of the NHI Bill aligns with President Ramaphosa's commitments during the State of the Nation Address in February, where he emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and equality of healthcare services, despite existing challenges within the system.

Dr. Phaahla also highlighted the innovative approaches to funding healthcare infrastructure, which he believes will significantly boost the efficiency and reach of health facilities across the country. Additionally, his department is enhancing various operational areas such as healthcare benefits design, digital health systems, and mechanisms for risk identification and fraud prevention.

The signing of the NHI Bill is scheduled to occur at the Union Buildings in Pretoria at 2 pm, followed by a media session where Dr. Phaahla will answer questions regarding the new law and its expected impact on South Africa's healthcare landscape.      

