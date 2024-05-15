Left Menu

Japan visitors exceed 3 mln for 2nd straight month, tourism agency says

Japan's tourism boom continued in April with more than 3 million visitor arrivals, official data showed on Wednesday. Visitors from France, Italy, and the Middle East rose to record levels in April for any single month.

Japan's tourism boom continued in April with more than 3 million visitor arrivals, official data showed on Wednesday. The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure was 3.04 million last month, edging down from the monthly record of 3.08 million achieved in March, data from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) showed.

Arrivals in April were up 56% from the prior year and 4% higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut global borders. Visitors from France, Italy, and the Middle East rose to record levels in April for any single month. ($1 = 156.3600 yen)

