Tata Steel CEO & MD inaugurates two hospitals in Jharkhand

The facilities are equipped with specialised treatment units, such as an ICU, a high-dependency unit, isolation rooms, daycare beds, and general wards, ensuring comprehensive care for patients of all ages and medical needs.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:07 IST
Tata Steel CEO & MD inaugurates two hospitals in Jharkhand
Tata Steel CEO and managing director T V Narendran on Wednesday inaugurated two new Tata Main Hospitals (TMH) at Noamundi (West Singhbhum) and West Bokarob (Ramgarh), Jharkhand.

These state-of-the-art healthcare facilities aim to revolutionise medical services in the region, adding a capacity of around 200 beds, the company said in a release.

The addition of the two new hospitals reflects Tata Steel's proactive approach to addressing the growing demand for healthcare services, driven by an upsurge in global non-communicable and chronic diseases, it added.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Narendran said, ''The addition of the two new state-of-the-art Tata Main Hospitals in Noamundi and West Bokaro will further augment healthcare services in the region for our employees, their families, and the community. We are committed to empowering communities and enriching lives through sustainable social and environmental initiatives.'' The facilities are equipped with specialised treatment units, such as an ICU, a high-dependency unit, isolation rooms, daycare beds, and general wards, ensuring comprehensive care for patients of all ages and medical needs. The hospitals will offer a wide range of services, including pathology, biochemistry, microbiology, ophthalmology, internal medicine, emergency care, general surgery, ENT, CT scan, MRI scan, orthopaedics, paediatrics, dentistry, dermatology, ultrasound, physiotherapy, dialysis, and blood bank.

The hospitals have been constructed using Tata Steel Nest-In's prefabricated solutions, which doubled the speed of construction while ensuring safety and sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

