Women Empowerment is vital for holistic development of all: Sister BK Shivani

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, celebrated the 10th edition of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2024, with the theme ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment’. The event featured Sister BK Shivani, a renowned motivational speaker, as the Chief Guest. She highlighted the importance of perseverance, the significance of yoga in fostering peace of mind, and the role of women empowerment in holistic societal development. Shivani emphasized that yoga helps individuals make informed decisions for the welfare of society and stressed the continuous nature of development in institutions like hospitals, where infrastructure and human resource development are crucial.

AIIA Director, Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Nesari, in her inaugural speech, called for the celebration of Yoga Day to promote women's empowerment and strengthen minds, spirits, and souls through Ayurveda and yoga. She described Ayurveda and yoga as interconnected, with Ayurveda representing the physical aspect and yoga the spiritual aspect of the same holistic practice.

Ms. Bhavna Saxena, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH, praised the performances at the event, including the Yoga Fusion Programme by students of the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. She noted that women empowerment encompasses both economic and spiritual dimensions.

As part of the celebrations, AIIA launched a booklet on Therapeutic Yoga and introduced a 5-day Common Yoga Protocol to be performed at various iconic places in Delhi by AIIA scholars. Other activities included Ayur-Yoga promotion at international borders in collaboration with ITBP officials and AYUSH institutions in North East India, health camps, health kit distributions, and yoga awareness sessions at old age homes and the AIIA hospital block.

Established on October 17, 2017, AIIA has become a prominent center for Ayurvedic education and research, making significant progress in the field both nationally and globally. The event concluded with a Y Break and Yoga Fusion, attended by senior officials from the Ministry of AYUSH, Vaidya Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Padma Shri awardees Kamalini Asthana and Nalini Asthana, as well as deans, senior faculty, and members of AIIA.