Delhi Gov't Hospitals Reserve 2 Beds for Heatstroke Amid Ongoing Heatwave
Delhi government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for heatstroke patients, while five beds will be reserved at LNJP Hospital. This decision was announced by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in response to the ongoing heatwave conditions. Bharadwaj held a meeting with Health department officials to discuss these measures.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for heatstroke patients while five beds will be reserved at the LNJP Hospital, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday.
Bharadwaj held a meeting with Health department officials to discuss the east Delhi neonatal hospital fire that killed seven newborns as well as the ongoing heatwave conditions.
''In view of the ongoing heatwave conditions, 26 government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for patients while five beds will be reserved at LNJP Hospital,'' Bharadwaj told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- heatstroke
- hospitals
- government
- health
- ministry
- Saurabh Bharadwaj
- heatwave
- beds
- patients
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more
Global Leaders Commit to Advancing Pandemic Agreement Ahead of World Health Assembly
Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia, says ministry
Ukraine plans record power imports on Monday after infrastructure damage, energy ministry says
China, US to hold talks on artificial intelligence in Geneva on May 14, Chinese foreign ministry says