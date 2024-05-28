Bank of Japan Inflation Metrics Drop Below 2% in April
The Bank of Japan's key inflation measurements fell below 2% in April, marking a significant shift since August 2022. The weighted median inflation rate, a crucial indicator for broadening price rises, rose by only 1.1% over the past year. This data adds uncertainty to the timing of future interest rate hikes.
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 10:50 IST
The Bank of Japan's three key measurements of underlying inflation all fell below 2% in April for the first time since August 2022, data showed on Tuesday, heightening uncertainty on the timing of its next interest rate hike.
The weighted median inflation rate, among the indicators closely watched as a gauge on whether price rises are broadening, rose 1.1% in April from a year earlier, the data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement