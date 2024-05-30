Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the critical role of healthcare workers (HCWs) in preventing and controlling infections has never been more apparent. The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a significant step forward with the release of its "Infection Prevention and Control In-Service Education and Training Curriculum." This comprehensive guide is designed to equip health and care workers worldwide with the essential knowledge and skills needed to combat healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The past decade has been marked by several major global outbreaks, including Ebola, the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), and, most recently, the Sudan virus disease outbreak in Uganda. These events have highlighted the gaps in infection prevention and control programs across all countries, regardless of their resources or income levels. HAIs remain a frequent and serious issue, harming patients, visitors, and health workers while placing a significant burden on health systems.

A Comprehensive Framework for Infection Control

The new WHO curriculum addresses these challenges head-on, offering a structured framework to improve IPC practices among HCWs. It aims to significantly reduce healthcare-associated infections and combat antimicrobial resistance, thereby safeguarding the well-being of both patients and health workers. The curriculum is designed to be flexible, allowing for adaptation to various educational and practical contexts, and is divided into three competency levels: foundational, intermediate, and advanced.

Foundational Level: The Basics of Infection Control

At the foundational level, the curriculum introduces basic IPC principles that are applicable universally across all health and care worker roles. This includes understanding general concepts of microbiology, the chain of transmission, and the epidemiology of HAIs. HCWs will learn about standard precautions such as hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, personal protective equipment (PPE), environmental cleaning, and waste management. The curriculum also covers transmission-based precautions and the prevention of infections in health and care workers through occupational health and safety measures, vaccinations, and post-exposure evaluations.

Intermediate Level: In-Depth IPC Practices

For clinical practitioners who interact directly with patients, the intermediate level delves deeper into IPC practices. It includes a detailed examination of standard precautions, emphasizing risk assessment, management of reusable medical equipment, linen management, prevention of needlestick injuries, and aseptic techniques. Transmission-based precautions are explored in more detail, alongside multimodal strategies for IPC interventions. The curriculum also covers the prevention of bloodstream and other infections associated with peripheral vascular catheters and catheter-associated urinary tract infections. Additionally, it introduces HCWs to HAI surveillance and the monitoring of IPC indicators.

Advanced Level: Specialized Knowledge for Clinical Specialists

The advanced level is tailored for clinical specialists and managerial roles, providing specialized IPC knowledge. This includes the core components and minimum requirements of IPC programs, infrastructure, and building requirements to support IPC and medical device reprocessing. HCWs will learn strategies for preventing specific infections such as central venous catheter-associated bloodstream infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and surgical site infections. The curriculum also covers additional concepts of antimicrobial stewardship, leadership in IPC, and the importance of HAI and AMR surveillance and feedback. Facility outbreak investigation and response, as well as the cost-effectiveness of IPC interventions, are also key components.

Teaching and Assessment: Ensuring Effective Implementation

To ensure the effective implementation of the curriculum, the document outlines various teaching strategies and methods. These include knowledge and skills assessments, as well as evaluations of the IPC in-service education and training program. By fostering an understanding of IPC expectations, the curriculum enables HCWs to demonstrate competencies that are essential for effective and safe IPC practice. This not only aims to improve patient outcomes but also enhances the overall safety and quality of care.

Collaborative Effort

The development of this comprehensive curriculum is the result of collaborative efforts by numerous individuals and organizations. The WHO acknowledges the contributions of its staff members, external reviewers, and financial supporters such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Their collective expertise and input have been invaluable in creating a resource that addresses the critical need for IPC education and training.

Global Call to Action

As the world continues to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious disease outbreaks, the importance of robust IPC programs cannot be overstated. This curriculum serves as a vital reference tool to support the planning, development, and localization of IPC education materials. It aligns closely with the WHO core components for IPC programs and the global strategy and action plan on IPC.

By enhancing the IPC competencies of health and care workers, this guide supports the capacity of healthcare systems to effectively manage and prevent infections. This is particularly crucial in improving patient outcomes and promoting safer healthcare environments, especially in the context of epidemics, pandemics, and other public health emergencies.

The WHO's "Infection Prevention and Control In-Service Education and Training Curriculum" is more than just a document; it is a global call to action. It urges healthcare facilities, local and national IPC programs, and health and care workers to prioritize IPC education and training. By doing so, we can protect patients, health workers, and communities, ensuring a safer, healthier future for all.