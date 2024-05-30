Apurva Chandra outlines India's commitment to proactive actions for health of women, children, and adolescents

During the 77th World Health Assembly, India organized a side event focused on Women, Children, and Adolescent Health in collaboration with Norway, UNICEF, UNFPA, and PMNCH. The event aimed to share emerging evidence and discoveries, fostering dialogue on key opportunities for investment in maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health and well-being. It sought to advocate for sustained and increased investment, prompting policy adjustments with broad implications for diverse stakeholders and sectors, prioritizing the needs of various population groups.

Focus on Adolescent Health

The event centered on adolescent health, with various speakers highlighting the critical need for increased investment in this area. Shri Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary and Head of the Indian delegation, emphasized the progress made and initiatives undertaken in this regard. He outlined India's commitment to proactive actions for the health and well-being of women, children, and adolescents.

Key Initiatives Highlighted

Shri Apurva Chandra highlighted several key initiatives, including:

Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) – I and II: Programs aimed at improving reproductive and child health outcomes.

Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK): Focused specifically on adolescent health, addressing their unique needs.

TeleManas: A telemedicine initiative aimed at improving access to mental health services.

Communication Strategies and Youth Involvement

India also emphasized the importance of using effective communication strategies to reach the adolescent audience. The involvement of youth group representatives was discussed as crucial for the planning and implementation of any health programs targeting adolescents.

Attendees

The event saw the participation of several senior officials from the Union Health Ministry, including Ms. Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary; Ms. Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Managing Director (NHM); and other senior officials, demonstrating India's high-level commitment to advancing adolescent health and well-being.

The side event at the World Health Assembly underscored the importance of continued dialogue and investment in the health of women, children, and adolescents, highlighting India's proactive role in addressing these critical health issues on a global stage.