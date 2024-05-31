Left Menu

Deadly Missile Strikes in Kharkiv: Russian Forces Use 'Double Tap' Technique

Russian missiles hit three sites in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing at least three people and injuring 16. Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov stated that Russian forces used the 'double tap' technique. The strikes targeted an apartment building, a shop in a three-storey building, and a sewing factory.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2024 05:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 05:03 IST
Deadly Missile Strikes in Kharkiv: Russian Forces Use 'Double Tap' Technique
AI Generated Representative Image

Russian missiles hit three sites in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing at least three people and injuring 16, local officials said early on Friday.

Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said Russian forces used the "double tap" technique as has occurred in recent attacks, delivering a second strike soon after an attack on a given site.

Kharkiv police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko told public broadcaster Suspilne that the missiles struck an apartment building, a shop in a three-storey building and a sewing factory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Innovations and Regulatory Challenges: A Closer Look

Health Innovations and Regulatory Challenges: A Closer Look

 Global
2
Indonesia Offers Peacekeeping Troops for Gaza Ceasefire

Indonesia Offers Peacekeeping Troops for Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Digital Dangers: How Tobacco Marketing Targets Our Teens

Digital Dangers: How Tobacco Marketing Targets Our Teens

 Australia
4
U.S. Defense Secretary's Call for Asia-Pacific Focus Amid Global Conflicts

U.S. Defense Secretary's Call for Asia-Pacific Focus Amid Global Conflicts

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Sailing Towards Sustainability: Global Efforts Unite for Biodiversity Conservation

Next-Gen Testing for Aluminum Can Lids: Advanced EIS Techniques for Beverage Can Durability

Breaking Down Barriers: The Future of Hospitals in Global Health Systems

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024