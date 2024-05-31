Deadly Missile Strikes in Kharkiv: Russian Forces Use 'Double Tap' Technique
Russian missiles hit three sites in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing at least three people and injuring 16. Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov stated that Russian forces used the 'double tap' technique. The strikes targeted an apartment building, a shop in a three-storey building, and a sewing factory.
Russian missiles hit three sites in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing at least three people and injuring 16, local officials said early on Friday.
Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said Russian forces used the "double tap" technique as has occurred in recent attacks, delivering a second strike soon after an attack on a given site.
Kharkiv police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko told public broadcaster Suspilne that the missiles struck an apartment building, a shop in a three-storey building and a sewing factory.
