SAHPRA Clears Benylin Paediatric Cough Syrup of Toxins
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) concluded its investigation into two recalled batches of Benylin Paediatric children's cough syrup, finding no toxic diethylene glycol. Additionally, SAHPRA confirmed no adverse drug reactions associated with the recalled batches in South Africa or other export locations.
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:29 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) on Wednesday released the results of its investigation into two recalled batches of Benylin Paediatric children's cough syrup, saying that it had found no traces of toxic substance diethylene glycol.
"SAHPRA also wishes to indicate that there is no record of any adverse drug reactions relating to diethylene glycol for the two recalled batches in South Africa or anywhere else where they were exported to on the continent," the regulator said in a statement.
