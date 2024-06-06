NHA Achieves Milestone with Over 3 Crore OPD Registrations via ABHA-Based Scan and Share Service

The National Health Authority (NHA) has marked a significant milestone in the digitization of healthcare services by generating over 3 crore tokens for Out-Patient Department (OPD) registrations through the ABHA-based Scan and Share service.

Launched in October 2022 under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), this paperless service has transformed the patient experience, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with mobility challenges, by eliminating the need to queue for appointments.

The ABHA-based Scan and Share service allows patients to register for OPD appointments by scanning a QR code at the registration counter, and instantly sharing their ABHA profile for registration.

Currently, the service operates in over 5435 healthcare facilities across 546 districts in 35 States and Union Territories. On average, 1.3 lakh individuals utilize the service daily, underscoring its popularity and efficiency.

States and Union Territories have widely adopted the Scan and Share initiative, streamlining patient registration processes and enhancing service efficiency. Leading adopters include Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Jammu & Kashmir. Uttar Pradesh leads with 92.7 lakh tokens generated, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 53.7 lakh, Karnataka with 39.9 lakh, and Jammu & Kashmir with 37.1 lakh tokens.

The ABDM Public Dashboard provides insights into the service's usage, with significant activity recorded at AIIMS in Delhi, Bhopal, Raipur, and Bhubaneshwar. Sixteen hospitals from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir are among the top performers for OPD token generation using the Scan and Share service.

Government hospitals, including AIIMS in New Delhi with 14.9 lakh tokens, and those in Bhopal, Prayagraj, and Raipur with 6.7 lakh, 5.1 lakh, and 4.9 lakh tokens respectively, have demonstrated exceptional performance in facilitating OPD registrations through this service.

Commenting on the significance of digital healthcare services, the CEO of the NHA stated, “The Scan and Share service is an innovative facility under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aimed at transforming healthcare accessibility and efficiency. This digital service eliminates the need for manual paperwork and significantly reduces waiting time, making hospital visits more streamlined and efficient. By facilitating quick and secure information exchange, Scan and Share benefits approximately 1,30,000 patients daily, with a particular focus on assisting vulnerable groups and those with urgent healthcare needs. This technological advancement underscores ABDM's commitment to leveraging digital solutions to enhance healthcare delivery for all citizens.”

Approximately 75% of the tokens generated are from first-time users, while 25% are from subsequent visits, highlighting its widespread adoption and usefulness.

To further promote the Scan and Share service among hospitals and Digital Solution Companies (DSCs), the NHA offers financial incentives through the ABDM's Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS) for 'Scan and Share' transactions and the generation of electronic health records. More details about DHIS can be found here.

The NHA continues to leverage technology to enhance patient access to healthcare services. The Scan and Share service is also being implemented at pharmacy counters in public hospitals, with plans to extend it to laboratory settings. Upcoming services, such as 'Scan and Send' and 'Scan and Pay,' will further enhance convenience. The ‘Scan and Pay’ service will allow patients to make payments for tests or medicines directly through their app, while the ‘Scan and Send’ service will enable patients to send their health records, including prescriptions and lab reports, by scanning a QR code at a facility.