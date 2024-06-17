Devastating Landslide in Ecuador Claims Lives and Leaves Dozens Missing
A large-magnitude landslide in Banos de Agua Santa, Ecuador, has resulted in the deaths of at least six people, with 30 others reported missing. The Ecuadorian Secretariat for Risk Management provided this preliminary information on Sunday.
The "large-magnitude" landslide occurred in the center of the country, in the city of Banos de Agua Santa, the Ecuadorian Secretariat for Risk Management said in a report.
