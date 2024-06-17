Left Menu

Devastating Landslide in Ecuador Claims Lives and Leaves Dozens Missing

A large-magnitude landslide in Banos de Agua Santa, Ecuador, has resulted in the deaths of at least six people, with 30 others reported missing. The Ecuadorian Secretariat for Risk Management provided this preliminary information on Sunday.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 17-06-2024 03:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 03:35 IST
The "large-magnitude" landslide occurred in the center of the country, in the city of Banos de Agua Santa, the Ecuadorian Secretariat for Risk Management said in a report.

