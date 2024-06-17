Devastating Landslide in Ecuador Claims Lives and Leaves Dozens Missing

A landslide in Ecuador killed at least six people and left 30 others missing, according to preliminary information from Ecuadorian authorities on Sunday.

The "large-magnitude" landslide occurred in the center of the country, in the city of Banos de Agua Santa, the Ecuadorian Secretariat for Risk Management said in a report.

