Supporting Neurodivergent Kids at Mealtimes: Strategies and Tips

A recent report from Queensland and Clare Dix, Research Fellow in Nutrition & Dietetics at The University of Queensland, highlights the importance of supportive strategies at mealtimes for neurodivergent children. These children, often diagnosed with autism or ADHD, exhibit feeding behaviors that complicate nutritional intake.

The report outlines several methods to manage these challenges, such as identifying 'safe foods' within each core food group and allowing children to use preferred tableware both in and out of the home. It emphasizes the significance of offering regular meals and snacks, despite the children's unique interpretations of hunger and thirst.

Strategies like mixing familiar foods with new ones and managing sensory input during mealtimes are recommended to accommodate these children's needs. This neuroaffirming approach aims to reduce stress and promote a healthier diet over time, significantly improving the quality of life for both the children and their caregivers.

