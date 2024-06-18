Left Menu

Supporting Neurodivergent Kids at Mealtimes: Strategies and Tips

Queensland and Clare Dix, Research Fellow in Nutrition & Dietetics, offer strategies to make mealtimes more manageable for neurodivergent children. These children, often coping with autism or ADHD, display abnormal feeding behaviors that can impact their health. The article provides practical tips on food preferences, routines, and sensory management.

PTI | Queensland | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:06 IST
Supporting Neurodivergent Kids at Mealtimes: Strategies and Tips
AI Generated Representative Image

A recent report from Queensland and Clare Dix, Research Fellow in Nutrition & Dietetics at The University of Queensland, highlights the importance of supportive strategies at mealtimes for neurodivergent children. These children, often diagnosed with autism or ADHD, exhibit feeding behaviors that complicate nutritional intake.

The report outlines several methods to manage these challenges, such as identifying 'safe foods' within each core food group and allowing children to use preferred tableware both in and out of the home. It emphasizes the significance of offering regular meals and snacks, despite the children's unique interpretations of hunger and thirst.

Strategies like mixing familiar foods with new ones and managing sensory input during mealtimes are recommended to accommodate these children's needs. This neuroaffirming approach aims to reduce stress and promote a healthier diet over time, significantly improving the quality of life for both the children and their caregivers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024