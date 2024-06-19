Left Menu

Air Pollution Amplifies Heart Disease Risk in Cancer Patients, Research Reveals

New research reveals that air pollution significantly increases the risk of heart diseases and death in cancer patients. The review included over 1.1 crore participants and highlighted the heightened vulnerability of disadvantaged populations. The findings stress the urgent need for tailored air pollution control measures and patient management strategies.

A recent study highlights the alarming link between air pollution and heightened heart disease risk in cancer patients, revealing stark health inequities. The analysis, which synthesized data from eight papers published from 2000 to 2023, encompassed over 1.1 crore participants.

The research found that exposure to fine particulate (PM2.5) pollution hampers the body's detoxification mechanisms and inflammation defences, risk factors common to both heart disease and cancer. These findings are published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC): CardioOncology.

According to senior author Xiaoquan Rao of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, even short-term exposure to high pollution levels can immediately affect heart health in cancer patients. The study underscores the critical need for developing targeted air pollution control measures and individualized management strategies to mitigate cardiovascular risks in this vulnerable population.

