Silent Threat: Cardiovascular Disease Crisis Among Indian Women

Women in India are at a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases due to hard-to-detect symptoms like jaw pain and exhaustion. Indians experience CVDs earlier than Western countries, emphasizing the need for timely diagnosis and awareness about heart health.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:10 IST
Women in India are at a heightened risk of developing cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), with early symptoms such as angina becoming difficult to identify due to their uncommon presentations, stated the Association of Physicians of India (API) on Wednesday.

API President Dr. Milind Y Nadkar highlighted the urgent need to address the earlier onset and rapid progression of CVDs in India, where the population suffers from these conditions a decade earlier compared to Western counterparts.

Nadkar emphasized that women often show atypical CVD symptoms including jaw or neck pain, and non-chest discomfort, which complicates timely diagnosis and effective treatment. This issue is further exacerbated when patients deny or downplay their symptoms, potentially leading to life-threatening situations.

