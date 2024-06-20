Left Menu

Star Health Launches AI-Driven Face Scan for Remote Health Assessment

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited has introduced the AI-driven Star Health Face Scan tool for remote health assessments. The innovative tool provides real-time insights on 18 health parameters in under a minute, enhancing health management and customer engagement with advanced technology.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:46 IST
Star Health Launches AI-Driven Face Scan for Remote Health Assessment
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (Star Health Insurance) has unveiled its latest innovation: the AI-powered Star Health Face Scan. Set to revolutionize the health monitoring landscape, this cutting-edge tool offers comprehensive and instant health assessments remotely.

Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., highlighted the innovation's potential, stating, 'The Star Health Face Scan tool is a testament to our commitment to pioneering digital health solutions. This initiative is expected to boost customer engagement, enhance health management, and solidify our leadership in the health insurance sector.'

The face scan evaluates vital health parameters such as blood pressure, pulse rate, and stress levels in under a minute. This advancement, powered by artificial intelligence, aims to democratize health monitoring and provide timely medical interventions. Future enhancements will include blood glucose and cholesterol assessments, further cementing Star Health's role in advancing healthcare accessibility in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

