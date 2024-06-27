Gaza's Medical Crisis: Children Evacuated Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a poignant move, twenty-one critically ill children were evacuated from Gaza on Thursday—the first such medical operation since the area's sole crossing closed in early May. The protracted Israel-Hamas conflict has severely crippled Gaza's healthcare system, leading to the shutdown of most hospitals and leaving thousands in dire need of treatment abroad.

Emotional farewells marked the departure from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis as children, escorted by guardians, headed towards the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel. However, the final treatment destinations for these children remain uncertain. The ongoing closure of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt complicates matters further, with Egypt unwilling to reopen until control is returned to Palestinian authorities.

The World Health Organisation facilitated this evacuation, collaborating with three American charities. Dr. Mohammed Zaqout, head of Gaza's hospitals, expressed that while the evacuation of these 21 children is crucial, it barely impacts the larger crisis. Over 25,000 patients, including nearly 1,000 children with cancer, need immediate medical evacuation.

Anxiety pervaded Nasser Hospital as families bid farewell amid uncertainty. Emotional scenes unfolded; Nour Abu Zahri, whose daughter was severely injured in an airstrike, was denied clearance, while Kamela Abukweik tearfully saw her son off, uncertain about his destination.

Despite these efforts, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza's health sector persists, necessitating broader international intervention.

