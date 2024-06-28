China's Legislative Body Passes Revised Emergency Response Law
China's top legislative body has passed a revised emergency response law, according to Xinhua news agency. The law was submitted on Tuesday for final deliberation and received approval by the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:58 IST
China's top legislative body on Friday passed a revised emergency response law, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The revised law, submitted on Tuesday for a third and final deliberation, was passed by the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress.
