Nation Rallies for Child Drug Prevention: NCPCR's Landmark Consultation
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will host a national review meeting to discuss the joint action plan with the Narcotics Control Bureau, aiming to curb drug and substance abuse among children. Various stakeholders from state and central agencies will participate, and the successful implementation of the plan will be highlighted.
- Country:
- India
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is gearing up for a pivotal national-level review and consultation meeting this Sunday. The focus will be on implementing a joint action plan to prevent drug and substance abuse among children.
Developed in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021, the plan targets schoolchildren to curb drug abuse. An array of representatives from state and central agencies, including health, education, and police departments, will attend the meeting.
The action plan, titled ''A War Against Drugs,'' aims to streamline efforts across various agencies to protect children. A comprehensive framework seeks to block access to drugs near schools and childcare institutions. District magistrates from top-performing districts will be recognized, and the ''Prahari Portal'' will be launched to raise awareness in schools.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pune police hand over probe into seizure of Rs 3,600-cr mephedrone to NCB
NCB takes over investigation into massive mephedrone seizure case from Pune Police
Himachal Pradesh: NCB and Shimla police organise bike rally against drug abuse
Chandigarh: NCB organises bike rally to raise awareness for addiction-free country
Rajasthan: NCB organise anti-drug bike rally in Jaipur to create awareness against drug abuse