Nation Rallies for Child Drug Prevention: NCPCR's Landmark Consultation

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is gearing up for a pivotal national-level review and consultation meeting this Sunday. The focus will be on implementing a joint action plan to prevent drug and substance abuse among children.

Developed in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021, the plan targets schoolchildren to curb drug abuse. An array of representatives from state and central agencies, including health, education, and police departments, will attend the meeting.

The action plan, titled ''A War Against Drugs,'' aims to streamline efforts across various agencies to protect children. A comprehensive framework seeks to block access to drugs near schools and childcare institutions. District magistrates from top-performing districts will be recognized, and the ''Prahari Portal'' will be launched to raise awareness in schools.

