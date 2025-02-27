Left Menu

BSF and NCB's Joint Crackdown: Massive Ganja Bust on Indo-Bangladesh Border

In a significant operation, the BSF, alongside the NCB, apprehended an Indian smuggler and destroyed 5 acres of illegal cannabis cultivation on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar. The BSF remains vigilant against illegal activities, recently intercepting several Bangladeshi nationals crossing into India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:12 IST
BSF, NCB apprehend narcotic smuggler with 5 quintal of ganja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a concerted effort to combat illegal drug activities on the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF), working alongside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), successfully intercepted an Indian smuggler transporting approximately 5 quintals of Ganja. The operation took place in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, spearheaded by the alert troops of the 78th Battalion under the Guwahati Frontier.

The operation led to the dismantling and burning of nearly 5 acres of illicit cannabis cultivation. The primary goal was to safeguard local communities from the dangers of drug-related activities and to prevent the cross-border smuggling of cannabis. An official release highlighted the significance of this operation in curbing illegal drug trade and ensuring public safety.

Emphasizing their commitment to thwarting trans-border crime, BSF troops recently apprehended numerous individuals attempting to cross the border illegally. Among these were four Bangladeshi nationals in the West Jaintia Hills and two more in South Garo Hills, all captured by the quick response of BSF Meghalaya's vigilant officers. These individuals have since been handed over to local authorities for further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

